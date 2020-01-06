High surf advisory in effect for east shores as gusty trades buffet isles

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores of islands from Kauai to the Big Island, effective through 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said strong trade winds near and upstream of the isles will produce increasingly large and rough surf along east shores this week. Surf is expected to reach 6 to 8 feet, and build to 7 to 10 feet by Tuesday on the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

Officials warn of shore break, strong, breaking waves, and strong, longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

A wind advisory for parts of Maui and Hawaii counties, including Big Island summits, has also been issued, effective through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Northeast winds of 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island, including the cities of Manele, Lanai City, Kahului, South Point, Pahala, Waikoloa, Bradshaw Field and Saddle Road above 5,000 feet.

Officials said winds this strong can tear off roof shingles, knock down tree branches, and make it difficult to steer vehicles. The public in affected areas should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, and be prepared for power outages.

Forecasters, meanwhile, said breezy, gusty tradewinds will continue through the work week, with showers focused on windward and mauka areas. The strong trades will carry some of these showers into the leeward side of smaller isles.