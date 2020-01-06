How air quality affects healthy breathing

Healthy breathing, whether deep and meditative or more rapid as you exercise or become excited, is the act that infuses you with life. But it can also cause serious health problems if the air you breathe contains body-damaging pollutants.

Unfortunately, there have been at least 10 rollbacks of U.S. air pollution and emission standards in the past few years, with more proposed. Overall the past decade has seen a decline in the rate of steady improvement in air quality. The recent federally lowered standards for air quality include:

>> Canceling the requirement that oil and gas companies report methane emissions and rolling back limits on methane emissions on public lands.

>> Reversing rules forcing major polluters to control emissions of known toxins into the air.

>> Stopping enforcement of a 2015 rule that prohibited the use of the greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons in air conditioners and refrigerators. That rule alone could have cut greenhouse gas emissions worldwide by 4%.

Plus, no tracking tailpipe emissions on federal highways; an easing of oversight of new power plants and plant expansions; amendment of rules on how refineries monitor pollution; and repeal of the Clean Power Plan. Then there are proposed actions. They could lead to rolling back fuel economy standards and emissions of mercury from coal plants, among other things.

BAD AIR EQUALS POORER HEALTH

These measures can boost greenhouse gas emissions and cause thousands of unnecessary deaths from lousy air quality annually, according to a report from New York University Law School’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center. A study in PLOS says more than 30,000 Americans die annually from heart attacks, strokes and lung problems, such as lung cancer, asthma and COPD, due to the impact of air pollution. In addition, millions of cases of kidney disease, diabetes, irregular menstrual cycles, early miscarriages and mental dysfunction also are caused by inhaled pollutants. One study even found they can shorten the telomeres (part of a chromosome) in a fetus, and shorter telomeres correlate with a shorter life span.

CLEAN AIR SAVES LIVES

In contrast, a new study, “Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction,” by the Environmental Committee of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, reports that a 13-month closure of a steel mill in Utah slashed hospital admissions in the area for pneumonia, pleurisy, bronchitis and asthma by half. The number of kids absent from school dropped an astounding 40%, daily mortality rates fell with every decline in measured pollutants in the air and there were fewer premature births.

Something as simple as Atlanta’s transportation plan to reduce traffic during the 1996 Olympic Games also decreased air pollution and health problems. In the following four weeks, kids’ visits to the city’s asthma clinics dropped 40%, and asthma- related visits to the emergency room went down 11%.

What to do? Clearly local, state and the federal governments need to help reduce air pollution through wise environmental regulations. Also, day to day, you can do a lot to protect your health and the air.

1. Exercise in green spaces or rural areas when possible.

2. Avoid outdoor exercise on days when air quality is poor. Check airnow.gov for quality reports in your locale.

3. Use indoor air filters to maximize air quality at home. If you move, try to settle at least four blocks from major highways or freeways.

4. Take steps (10,000 a day is good) to make yourself less vulnerable to health risks from air pollution. Improve your diet with seven to nine servings of fruits and veggies a day; eliminate foods like red and processed meats and ultraprocessed foods from your diet.

5. Minimize your carbon footprint: reduce use of plastics; walk instead of driving when you can; consider solar panels.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Email questions to youdocsdaily@sharecare.com.