Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior U.K. royals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior U.K. royals

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 9:11 am
  EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Engaged couple Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle posed for the media, in Nov. 2017, at Kensington Palace in London. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent."

    EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Engaged couple Britain’s Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle posed for the media, in Nov. 2017, at Kensington Palace in London. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

LONDON >> In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple today evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle.

