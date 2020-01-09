Left lane of H-3 townbound tunnel reopened after vehicle accident
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 9:56 a.m.
The left lane of the H-3 tunnel townbound has been reopened to traffic following a vehicle accident.
The vehicles involved in the accident have been moved to the shoulder while awaiting tow vehicles, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to please drive with caution on slippery roads.
