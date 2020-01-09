Police charge naked man found standing over fatal stabbing victim in Puna

Hawaii island police today charged the suspect involved in Tuesday’s Puna murder investigation.

Malcolm K. Utecht, 30, of Hilo, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The victim has been identified as Solomon A.K.K.M. Matthews, 71, of Eden Roc.

On Tuesday evening police responded to reports of a naked man blocking traffic in Puna.

Witnesses directed Puna patrol officers to a residence of the Eden Roc subdivision where Utecht was seen walking toward. Inside they found him standing over Matthews who appeared to have been stabbed.

Matthews was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed this morning determined that Matthews died as a result of a stab wound to the neck, and the manner of death was a homicide.

Utecht is being held in lieu of $553,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday in Hilo District Court.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw Utecht in the area, is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2375 or Frank.Mohica@hawaiicounty.gov.