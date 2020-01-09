Photo: Mega-Mochi

MEGA-MOCHI: A priest uses a forklift to transport an enormous kagami mochi decoration to be offered to a deity at Yasuzumi Shrine in Tochigi Prefecture. The three-layered mochi — the top layer was yet to be added — is about a yard high and weighs about 1,500 pounds.
