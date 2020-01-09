Collin Morikawa takes early lead in Hawaii’s 2020 Sony Open

American Collin Morikawa shot 5-under par in his first round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, the best score among the half of the field that played this morning.

Morikawa fashioned a 65 at Waialae Country Club despite very windy conditions. He had five birdies and no bogeys.

Mark Leishman, Patrick Rodgers and Rory Sabbatini were tied for second at 2-under par.

Defending champion Patton Kizzire shot even-par 70, and was tied for 19th as the afternoon players were getting started.

Morikawa, 22, won the 2019 Barracuda Championship last July for his first PGA Tour win. Most recently, he tied for 7th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Maui last weekend.

Justin Thomas, the 2018 Sony winner, won the Tournament of Champions with a playoff victory against Patrick Reed. Thomas played in the afternoon at Waialae on Thursday. Reed shot 1-under 69 in his morning round.