Kakaako Waterfront and Point Panic lots to close for repaving next week

Parts of the public parking lot at Kakaako Waterfront Park and Point Panic are slated for closure, starting next week, as the city begins a $448,000 repaving project.

The city recently acquired the Kakaako parks, and has been renovating the facilities, with bathroom and irrigation system repairs.

The repaving work is scheduled to begin Jan. 18, and will be done in phases, with completion by Jan. 28, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to Oahu Sealcoating & Paving LLC.

The scheduled closures, which are subject to change, are as follows:

>> Jan. 18 to 21, Ewa side of main lot, Kakaako Waterfront Park.

>> Jan. 21 to 25, Point Panic lot.

>> Jan. 25 to 27, Diamond Head end of main lot, Kakakako Waterfront Park.

City officials say public access to the lots will be restricted more than a day before scheduled work begins. The Ewa side of the main lot at Kakaako Waterfront Park, for example, will be closed starting 10 a.m. the Thursday prior to next Saturday.

Unauthorized vehicles remaining at the parking lots may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The park is closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.