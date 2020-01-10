Brendan Steele, Cameron Davis take Sony Open lead midway through second round

Brendan Steele birdied his final three holes to shoot a 4-under 66 and is tied for the lead with Cameron Davis at 6 under after the morning round of golf in today’s second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Steele birdied five of his final six holes overall, but a double bogey on hole No. 6 — his 15th of the day — kept him tied with Davis, who also shot 66.

Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox, Ryan Palmer, Bo Hoag, Sam Ryder and Rob Oppenheim are all one shot back at 5 under, tied with first-round leader Collin Morikawa, who teed off in the afternoon.

Smith, Knox, Oppenheim and Hoag are tied for low round of the day with a 5-under 65.

Ten golfers who played in the morning were within two shots of the lead.

Defending champion Matt Kuchar shot a 3-over 73 and is sitting on the cut line of 2 over at the halfway point of the second round.

Justin Thomas, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday on Maui, shot a 1-over 71 and is in danger of missing the cut at 3 over.

Eric Dugas, one of four golfers with local ties in the field, shot a 78 to finish at 9 over-149 over two days.

Tyler Ota shot a 2-over 72 to finish at 6 over and Jared Sawada followed Thursday’s 74 with a 73 to finish 7 over.

Parker McLachlin teed off in the afternoon and birdied his first hole to get to 3 over.