Woman in her 30s shot near Whitmore Village in Wahiawa

Honolulu Emergency Services said a woman in her 30s was shot this morning in the area of Kaukonahua Road and Kamehameha Highway near Whitmore Village in Wahiawa.
The incident was reported at 9:09 a.m. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to a trauma facility in critical condition.
Honolulu police are on scene investigating the shooting.
