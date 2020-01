Scoreboard – Jan. 11, 2020

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis School.

>> PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

>> ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. University at Klum Gym, 2:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 4 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, noon; Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 1 p.m., at Klum gym; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.

>> OIA boys: Moanalua at Kalaheo, Farrington at Roosevelt, Kahuku at Anuenue, Kaimuki at Kailua, Castle at Kalani, Kaiser at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

GOLF

>> Sony Open in Hawaii: Third round, 11:20 a.m., at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

>> ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha, ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Waipo Soccer Stadium, games at 9 a.m.; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 1 p.m.

>> OIA boys: Kaimuki at Kalaheo, 2 p.m.; McKinley at Farrington, Castle at Moanalua, Kalani at Kailua, Kaiser at Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

SURFING

>> Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> College men and women: Minnesota at Hawaii, noon, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

>> ILH meet: at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

>> College men: Arizona at Hawaii, 2 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Rainbow Warrior Classic–Harvard vs. Emmanuel, 4 p.m.; Grand Canyon at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

>> ILH boys and girls open: at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> American Basketball Association: Portland vs. Hawaii Swish, 5 p.m., at Moanalua Gym.

GOLF

>> Sony Open in Hawaii: Final round, 11:20 a.m., at Waialae Country Club.

SURFING

>> Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

TENNIS

>> College men: Arizona at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Boys Division II

>> Punahou I-AA 59, Maryknoll I-AA 47

>> Hanalani 78, HBA 74, 3OT

Top scorers — Hanalani: Jonathan Akaka 20, Ethan Escobido 18, Chris Harrison 12, Jacob Yagin 10. HBA: Makua Marumoto 26, Jackson Lincoln 14, Justin Ishida 12.

Varsity Girls Division II

>> Hanalani 57, ‘Iolani I-AA 19

>> Hawaii Baptist 47, Punahou I-AA 20

Top scorers — ‘Iolani: Myla Pellegrini 14. Hanalani: Tatem Foster 20, Lishae Scanlan 15. HBA: Sasha Phillip 20, Emi Wada 11.

Varsity Girls Division III

>> Christian Academy 47, Island Pacific 30

Top scorers — Island Pacific: Meta Bradley 11. Christian Academy: Braedyn Valenzuela 12, Joy Luna 10, Kyra Pagud 10.

OIA

Varsity Boys

>> Kalaheo 61, Farrington 41

Top scorers — Kalaheo: Bobby Thompson 12. Farrington: RJ Wong 10.

Varsity Girls

>> Roosevelt 33, Kailua 20

BIIF

Varsity Boys

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii 48, Pahoa 39

Top scorers — Kamehameha-Hawaii: Iza Chartrand-Penera 16. Pahoa: Damon Romero 17.

Varsity Girls

>> Hawaii Prep 33, Kohala 26

Top scorers — Kohala: Laila Caravalho 16. Hawaii Prep: Maja Burdova 19.

MIL

Varsity Boys

>> Lanai 76, Molokai 40

Top scorers — Lanai: Andre Adams 22, Jamahl Adams 12. Molokai: Nickolas Rapanot 16, Owen Svetin 11.