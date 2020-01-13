Woman, 18, dies after pedestrian crash in Olomana

A pedestrian accident in Olomana Sunday evening has left an 18-year-old woman dead.

The collision occurred at about 7:35 p.m., just north of the Olomana Fire Station, according to Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu police.

A grey 2004 Nissan driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling east on Kalanianaole Highway when it collided with the 18-year-old female pedestrian, police said. The woman, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was critically injured and transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This was the third traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year.