DOT crews receive tons of asphalt patching to plug weather-related potholes

State Department of Transportation crews on Monday delivered two to three tons of asphalt patch material to maintenance base yards to continue patching potholes on state roads around Oahu through the rest of the week.

Crews have been responding to weather-related emergency calls in areas including Kamehameha Highway at Ke Iki Road in Haleiwa; Kamehameha Highway near Foodland in Pupukea; and Likelike Highway in the Kalihi-bound direction before Valley View Drive, according to DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara.

DOT inspectors are on the road every day and emergency repairs to potholes on state roads are prioritized by severity and repaired “as soon as possible,” Sakahara said.

“If a pothole poses a health or safety issue, we respond immediately,” Sakahara wrote in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Less severe potholes are patched around Oahu on a rotating schedule. HDOT crews have already been responding to various emergency calls regarding the recent weather. …”

Drivers should call 911 regarding dangerous situations, Sakahara said. In non-emergency situations, people are encouraged to provide details such as the name of the road, direction of travel, lane number or other landmarks to help repair potholes faster, he said.

Non-emergency highway maintenance issues on state roads can be reported on each island by calling or contacting:

>> Oahu – 831-6714; After hours 485-6200

Email: complainthighwayoahu@hawaii.gov

>> Maui – 873-3535

>> Kauai – 241-3000

>> Hawaii island – 933-8878 or 933-8866

To file a claim for a vehicle damaged on a state road, contact the state Department of Accounting and General Services by calling 586-0547, emailing dagsrmo@hawaii.gov or by visiting:

>> https://ags.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/RMTC-001-20160909.pdf

>> http://ags.hawaii.gov/aso/rmo/faq/

Sakahara advises vehicle owners to follow the instructions on the forms carefully and be as detailed as possible in describing the incident and location. They should also retain any repair receipts and documentation, including photographs and police reports, if applicable, he said.

If the damage occurs on a county road, a complaint claim should be submitted to the City and County of Honolulu Corporation Counsel by calling 768-5193 or by visiting:

https://www.honolulu.gov/rep/site/ccl/onlineforms/Claim_Form.pdf

http://www.honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html