Hiker safe after falling, spending the night on Kuliouou Trail in East Oahu

Honolulu firefighters found a 25-year-old hiker from Oregon this morning on Kuliouou Trail, where the woman had spent the night after falling.
The woman, who had been missing since Monday, was found at about 11 a.m. today, and airlifted to safety.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated and transported her to a hospital in serious condition. She suffered from bumps and bruises, and had fallen about 10 to 15 feet, and spent the night on the East Oahu trail.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu police had earlier today issued a call for help finding the visitor.
She last made contact with friends at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was going for a hike on a Hawaii Kai area trail.
Friends and family were concerned for her safety and well-being since she had not returned, and had not been in contact.
CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police thanked the public for their assistance in finding the woman
