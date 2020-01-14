Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large

A student was shot today at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials said.
Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.
The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.
Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.
Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
