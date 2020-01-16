Three Tables restrooms receive $173,000 in improvements on Oahu’s North Shore

City officials announced Wednesday that the public bathrooms near “Three Tables” on Oahu’s North Shore have reopened after $173,000 in improvements.

In addition to a new roof, the comfort station at Pupukea Beach Park also has a new electrical system, new skylights, security gates and a custom, fiberglass door, according to Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

The contract, awarded to Molina Engineering Ltd., also included painting, carpentry and masonry repair work.

Renovations to the station began in March 2019, and were originally anticipated to be done by the end of last year. Delays to electric work, however, pushed the completion date to this year.

Similar repairs to the comfort station on the Shark’s Cove side of the park were completed in September 2017.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding while these facilities were closed during their respective renovation projects,” said DPR in a statement.