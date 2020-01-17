Man makes friends with Canadians, then robs them, Hawaii police say

A 31-year-old Pahoa man befriended a Canadian couple on Hawaii island and offered them a place to stay only to rob them at knife point, Hawaii island police said.

Lawrence K. Botelho is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in February after he was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $50,000.

Police said the couple were at Kehena Beach Park at about 1 p.m. Sunday where a man later identified as Botelho befriended them. He offered to show them around and provide a place to stay.

The visitors drove to a residence at Molokai Road at the Nanawale Estates subdivision with Botelho.

That night, Botelho allegedly threatened the couple with an 8-inch kitchen knife and took $200, iPhone and a Sony digital camera valued at $2,500 from the woman, according to court documents.

The couple reported the robbery to police and officers arrested him Monday morning at a Silversword Court residence in Ainaloa.

Police recovered the woman’s digital camera.

Court documents indicated Botelho has a 2009 felony conviction in San Antonio, Texas.