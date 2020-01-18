Hawaii men’s volleyball team beats No. 12 Loyola Chicago in 4

The top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team dropped an opening set and rallied to beat a ranked team on the road for the second straight day, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 at No. 12 Loyola Chicago today.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov pounded a career-high 24 kills and senior hitter Colton Cowell returned from a two-match injury absence to record a career-high 19 kills and the walk-off block on match point.

UH (7-0) recorded back-to-back blocks in Set 4 after turning back two set points by the Ramblers. The Rainbow Warriors put away their first match point opportunity, with Cowell and Guilherme Voss collaborating on the stuff of Cole Schlothauer, who led Loyola with 16 kills.

Voss, a freshman middle, supplied seven kills on 10 swings and was in on four blocks.

As it did in a four-set win over No. 5 Lewis on Friday, UH got off to a slow start. Coach Charlie Wade made a mid-match switch to Brett Sheward at setter and freshman Chaz Galloway at hitter, and for the second straight day the freshmen made an impact. Sheward, who came in to start Set 2, directed the team with 39 assists, while Galloway had three kills and three blocks.

UH still had to rally late in Set 2, trailing 20-17 and going ahead 23-22. UH then took the set with a Cowell attack from the back row followed by a block by middle Patrick Gasman (seven kills, five stuffs) and Galloway.

After not recording any blocks in Set 1, UH came back to out-block Loyola 12.5 to 7.5.

Set 3 was dominated by the Warriors, who led by as many as seven points.

Loyola (1-4) made UH earn it in a tightly played Set 4, with the Ramblers going ahead 12-8 and 14-10. UH caught the hosts at 14-all and the teams went point for point until the Warriors strung together three straight points to close out the match.

The Warriors have an travel day Sunday before resuming their four-match road trip at Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tenn., on Monday.