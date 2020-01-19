Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY

>> Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service: Stand Up Maui sponsors annual event with 2020 theme “Overcoming Fear, Uniting in Love” at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ala Lani United Methodist Church, 50 S. Papa Ave., Kahului. Info: 280-1749.

>> LahainaTown Action Committee annual meeting: Agenda includes remarks by state Rep. Angus McKelvey, board elections, announcement of 2019 volunteer and business award winners, pupu and no-host bar starting at 5 p.m. Monday at Best Western Pioneer Inn, 658 Wharf St.

>> Kihei Community Association meeting: Experts on the South Maui Watershed Plan and the Kihei Master Drainage Plan will discuss regular flooding on South Kihei Road and how to prevent stormwater runoff from polluting the ocean and damaging reefs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Theresa Church, 25 Lipoa St. Donations to Maui Food Bank encouraged. Info: gokihei.org.

>> Haiku Community Association: Get an update on the Peahi land the county bought for open space and Department of Parks and Recreation plans for the area at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Haiku Elementary School. A community service outing is set for Saturday to remove trash and enjoy coastal trails on oceanfront Hamakua lands. Meet at 9 a.m. at Haiku Community Center. Contact Lucienne de Naie, laluzmaui@gmail.com or 214-0147.

>> Maui March for Life: The event, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Maui Councils and Christ the King Respect Life Ministry, will be held Saturday, with sign-waving on Kaahumanu Avenue until 9:30 a.m., when march to Christ the King Church begins, followed by program at 10:15 a.m. Meet at 8 a.m. at church parking lot for shuttle to starting point.

>> Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber to consider proposed charter amendments on the 2020 general election ballot to increase the minimum required percentage of real property tax revenues, to 3% from 2%, to be deposited into Affordable Housing Fund and establish shorter lifetime term limits for Council members of two four-year terms.

>> Committee on the Status of Women meets at noon Tuesday in Mayor’s Conference Room at Kalana o Maui to discuss a report on sex trafficking in Hawaii that includes Maui data collected in 2019 and an update on a grant to Maui Youth & Family Services for an eight-bed facility for female runaways.

>> Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee convenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber for a presentation on the Ahupua‘a Investment Summit to be held Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at UH Maui College.

MUSIC

>> Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi: The Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist uses two hands “in an advanced form of tapping that allows him to play melody and chords simultaneously.” He joins bassist Gary Kelly and percussionist Kenwood Dennard in a “fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> John Cruz: The popular Hawaii musician performs in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $35. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> HAPA/The Original Duo: Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i continue their string of concerts at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Josh Tatofi: The two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner performs 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Fountain Courtyard of The Shops at Wailea.

>> A Classical Soiree: Enjoy “A Night of Mozart, Mahler, Prokofiev and Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $40. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

>> Kupaoa & Mark Yamanaka: The multiple Hoku Award-winning recording artists join forces at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $30, $40.

>> Von Linne Express: A rock and blues show with special guest at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $15. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com. Cost: $15.

>> Benny Uyetake Guitar and Ukulele Artistry: The famed artist performs with Halemanu, Jimmy Dillon, the Kalama Ukulele Ensemble, Larry Camit, David Graber and Michael Elam at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $15. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

STAGE

>> “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: ProArts Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning play based on Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 26, at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $27. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

>> “Paniolo: Stories and Songs from the Hawaiian Cowboy”: Hawaii actor/playwright Moses Goods and singer/songwriter Kapono Na‘ili‘ili share the traditional Hawaiian values and practices integrated with the paniolo lifestyle at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $28

DANCE

>> Pastie Premiers 2020: The Cabaret & Cocktails burlesque troupe hosts “An Open Night of Burlesque” at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $25, $35. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

COMEDY

>> Chino Laforge: The Maui comedian returns with a new set at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $15. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

>> Paul Ogata: The former local boy who became an award-winning, globe-trotting comedian performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan 31 and Feb. 1 at Iao Theater in Wailuku. Cost: $25-$40. Info: 242-6969 or mauionstage.com.

MISC.

>> New Shanghai Circus: Acrobats, jugglers, knife-throwers, plate-spinners, contortionists and more with family-friendly performance at 2 and 5 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $12-$55, keiki discounts available.

>> This Is Magic 2020: 11 magicians perform close-up magic at 4 and 7 p.m. Monday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $20. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Joy Harjo in the Green Room: The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, the first Native American to hold the position, in this arts and ecology salon series at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $25 ($10 students), includes post-event reception.

EXHIBITS

>> The Woodworker’s Journey, Concept to Creation: New works by 25 artists from Hawaii and the mainland at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 23. Free admission.

