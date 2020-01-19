Virginia OC and former Kahuku athlete Robert Anae in town to discuss Hawaii football post

University of Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae was in town this weekend to discuss his interest in the University of Hawaii football team’s head coaching job, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

Anae, 61, is a 1977 Kahuku High School graduate who was an offensive lineman at Brigham Young University. He has coached at Boise State, UNLV, Texas Tech and Arizona. He has served as offensive coordinator at BYU and, the past four seasons, at Virginia. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under UH head coach Bob Wagner.

Last week, UH athletic director David Matlin said among the qualities sought in the next head coach are character, affinity or ties to Hawaii, and a solid offensive scheme.

At Virginia, Anae ran a version of the air raid, a spread scheme that has similar elements to the run-and-shoot offense the Rainbow Warriors ran the past two seasons. In a twist, Nick Rolovich resigned as UH head coach last week to accept the coaching job at Washington State, which had employed the air raid.

UH is expected to name a new head coach as early as this week.