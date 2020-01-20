Man arrested for allegedly starting fire inside Honolulu office

Police arrested a 39-year-old man Sunday for allegedly starting a small fire inside an office at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.
The man entered a secure public building and allegedly started a fire at about 2:48 a.m. to 4:02 a.m., police said.
Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree arson at 650 N. King St.
