Next-door neighbor of Diamond Head suspect intervened in assault before shooting started

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Honolulu police reopened Diamond Head and Poni Moi roads to vehicular traffic only as law enforcement continue the investigation on Sunday’s deadly shooting, police said.

The area is still closed to foot traffic.

10:10 a.m.

John Farmer, who grew up on Hibiscus Drive where his sister Ellen Farmer Freeman and her husband Russell Freeman lived in the family home until yesterday, said his family had known and warned landlord Lois Cain about Jerry “Jarda” Hanel for the 15 years Hanel was Cain’s tenant.

“He was a sick guy,” Farmer said of Hanel, who is suspected of fatally shooting two officers and attacking Cain.

As next-door neighbors, the family has long known Hanel, who sometimes attended neighborhood 4th of July picnics in the adjacent park, so Ellen Farmer Freeman felt confident enough to walk up to Hanel on Sunday morning as he beat a woman outside 3015 Hibiscus Drive with a “sort of spiky yard tool” and take the weapon away from Hanel, who gave it up without a struggle, her brother said.

John Farmer said the victimwas the upstairs tenant with her husband and 11-year-old son at 3015 Hibiscus, where Hanel lived in the separate downstairs unit.

Farmer said he heard from neighbors that the injured tenant and her landlord Cain were taken to the hospital, however police said that one woman was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center along with the two officers. Police did not identify the woman.

His sister was taking the yard tool to show police when shooting broke out and the officers brought her to shelter with them, Farmer said.

She was separated for a time from her husband Russell Freeman, who was evacuated with most of the other block residents, but they later reunited and went to stay with friends in Kahala, Farmer said.

Monday 9:52 a.m.

Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. flag and Hawaii state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaii National Guard to honor police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday morning.

“These officers paid the ultimate price to ensure the safety of our community. As we honor their sacrifice, we grieve with their families,” Ige said in a news release today.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday.

Flags will also be flown at half staff on the day of services for Enriquez and Kalama. Services are pending.

Previous coverage:

Honolulu police remain at a Diamond Head neighborhood today in the wake of Sunday’s deadly shooting where a suspected gunman shot and killed two patrol officers, stabbed his landlady and destroyed seven homes in a fire.

Police cordoned off the entrances of Poni Moi Road and Diamond Head Road that leads to Hibiscus Drive with yellow police tape as law enforcement officers continue the investigation.

The neighborhood remains without power.

The two officers shot and killed were identified as seven-year-veteran Tiffany Enriquez and nine-year veteran Kaulike Kalama.

The alleged gunman, 69-year-old Jerry Hanel, and two females remain unaccounted for this morning. However, the search for possible remains within the burned house where Hanel resided had not begun because the ruins were still too hot for investigators to enter, according to police at the scene.

Hanel resided at 3015 Hibiscus Drive where officers responded to Sunday morning.

Next door neighbors Ellen and Russell Freeman, whose home was completely burned, were staying with friends.

Neighbor Hayley Cerit, whose house also was destroyed by flames, was at work yesterday during the incident and staying with her brother. She said by text that she hoped to be able to see her home today for the first time since she left for work yesterday.

At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said officers attended to the injured landlady and walked down the driveway when Hanel fired gunshots.

A fire that broke out at the home spread to neighboring residences.

Court records show multiple temporary restraining orders filed against him by four individuals, one of which is a resident on Hibiscus Drive.

Hanel’s attorney, Jonathan Burge, said he suffered from mental problems.

He said the relationship between Hanel and his landlady may have turned bitter when his dog died a year ago and he wasn’t allowed to get a new one.

Moreover, he was told to move out of the Hibiscus Drive home because the landlady was moving back to Hawaii.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporters Mindy Pennybacker and Rosemarie Bernardo contributed to this report.