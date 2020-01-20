Hit-and-run victim dies after Waipio crash

The driver in a Waipio Gentry hit-and-run crash that left a 61-year-old male pedestrian dead remained at large Monday.

Honolulu police said that witnesses described seeing a red Nissan SUV heading southbound on Kamehameha Highway at Ka Uka Boulevard about 10 p.m. Sunday, when it collided into the man attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle fled the scene of the collision.

Emergency Medical Services treated the pedestrian and transported him to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later died.

Police said at this time, speed appears to be a possible contributing factor. It remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors as well.

Honolulu police said this is the 4th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 5 at the same time in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 723-3413.