Hawaii men’s volleyball now unanimous No. 1

Hawaii remained No. 1 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Top 15 but this time the Rainbow Warriors are a unanimous choice.
Hawaii (7-0) received all 16 first-place votes. Last week, the Warriors received 15 with the remaining one going to then-No. 3 UCLA.
The Bruins (3-1) lost the vote after being upset last week at UC San Diego, dropping them to No. 6.
Behind the Warriors are No. 2 BYU (6-0), No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (5-0) and No. 4 Long Beach State (4-0).
Hawaii continues its four-match road trip today at Lincoln Memorial (3 p.m. Hawaii time) in Harrogate, Tenn.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.