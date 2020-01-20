Hawaii men’s volleyball now unanimous No. 1

Hawaii remained No. 1 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Top 15 but this time the Rainbow Warriors are a unanimous choice.

Hawaii (7-0) received all 16 first-place votes. Last week, the Warriors received 15 with the remaining one going to then-No. 3 UCLA.

The Bruins (3-1) lost the vote after being upset last week at UC San Diego, dropping them to No. 6.

Behind the Warriors are No. 2 BYU (6-0), No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (5-0) and No. 4 Long Beach State (4-0).

Hawaii continues its four-match road trip today at Lincoln Memorial (3 p.m. Hawaii time) in Harrogate, Tenn.