Attempted murder case opened after Kalihi park shooting sends 1 man to hospital

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving a shooting at a neighborhood park in Kalihi Monday.

Police said an altercation was observed between a group of people and occupants of a vehicle at about 5 p.m. The genders and ages of the individuals were not immediately known.

Witnesses heard a gunshot or gunshots.

Police said a man in his 20s was later located at a trauma hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

There are no arrests at this time.