Man, 55, arrested for allegedly hitting woman with vehicle in Waianae

Police arrested on Monday a 55-year-old man suspected of intentionally hitting with his vehicle a 51-year-old woman in Waianae.
The man was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault after the woman suffered substantial injury in the 12 p.m. attack Monday.
He has not yet been charged.
