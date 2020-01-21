Police search for suspect involved in Kalihi park shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred at a Kalihi neighborhood park on Monday.
Police said that a group of people got into a fight with the occupants of a vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police they heard possible gunshots and the vehicle fled.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The suspect had still not been arrested tonight.
