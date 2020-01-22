More than 250 Papyrus stores closing, including 2 in Hawaii

Two Papyrus stores on Oahu will be among the more than 250 stores closing across North America in the next four to six weeks, according to the greeting card chain’s parent company, Schurman Retail Group.

On Oahu, there are two stores — one at Ala Moana Center and one at International Market Place in Waikiki.

“Despite our Herculean efforts to realign our Papyrus and American Greetings stores to fit today’s shopping environment, Schurman Retail Group had to make the difficult decision to close all 254 of our stores in North America, which will impact our workforce of about 1,400 employees,” said Schurman Retail Group CEO Dominique Schurman in a statement. “We will close most stores over the next 4-6 weeks. We want to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage of our proud family business started by my parents 70 years ago.”

The Schurman Retail Group, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., was founded by European immigrants Marcel and Margrit Schurman in 1950, according to the company’s website. Dominique Schurman is their daughter.

What began as a business importing fine art post cards from Germany evolved into retail stores and an online outlet offering greeting cards, stationery, gift wrap, journals and peronsalized gifts. The first store opened in 1973 in Berkeley, Calif., and Papyrus would eventually be sold at Target stores, and expand to Canada.

Both Oahu stores are offering closeout sales with items at a 20% discount.

Other retail businesses that have also announced store closures in Hawaii include Pier 1 Imports, and Bed Bath & Beyond, which earlier announced it would be closing its store at Ward Village early this year.