Firefighters investigate cause of H-Power plant fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early morning fire that broke out at the H-Power plant at Campbell Industrial Park.
Capt. Jeffrey Roache, spokesman of the Honolulu Fire Department, said workers observed smoke emanating from the fourth floor of a building at about 3:05 a.m. today.
Approximately 40 firefighters responded and observed personnel battling the blaze.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:35 a.m. and extinguished it at 4:14 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.