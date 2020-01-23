Guns found at Hibiscus Drive not registered to homeowner or late-husband, Chief Ballard says

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said today that multiple firearms have been recovered from the debris at 3015 Hibiscus Drive, but checks of the names of people who lived at the Diamond Head home showed that the weapons were not registered to the homeowner or her late husband.

Ballard told reporters today that the firearms have not been traced to an owner, and couldn’t say what kind of weapons were recovered. She said the items recovered were really “burnt out carcasses, for lack of a better term, of firearms.”

“We haven’t really been able to take a look at them closely to find out what type of guns they were, that type of thing,” Ballard said. “The investigation is still very preliminary at this point in time.”

Jerry “Jarda” Hanel, a handyman who lived in the basement of the home, on Sunday allegedly fatally shot HPD police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, killed his landlady Lois Cain, and attacked another resident of the home.

Hanel, 69, is also believed to have set a fire that destroyed the house he lived in and also leveled six other homes in the close-knit neighborhood. Police have found two sets of remains in the rubble that are believed to be those of Hanel and Cain, his 77-year-old landlord.

A house guest who stayed in the Hibiscus Drive home recalled there was a storage locker filled with weapons under a bed that had belonged to Cain’s late husband, Raymond Cain, but Ballard said police have recovered only “a few” burnt weapons “but not the huge cache that the friend was saying.”

Ballard said police have not yet been able to determine if the weapons were registered to anyone, but said Cain and her deceased husband had not registered any firearms.