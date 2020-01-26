Firefighters respond to Chinatown fire

Police have closed River Street in Chinatown because of a building fire.
The fire was reported about 4:05 p.m. Firefighters dispatched extra units to the incident.
Firefighters said the blaze was on the first floor of 157 N. King St. and was under control within minutes.
