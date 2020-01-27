Australian point guard to join Hawaii men’s basketball team

An elite-level point guard from Australia has pledged to join the University of Hawaii basketball this summer.

Biwali Bayles, who is 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Bayles completed his high school studies in December — his country’s summer — and will train and compete with Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence until he enrolls at UH.

“He’s very competitive and energetic and really athletic,” said Adam Caporn, head coach of the Centre of Excellence. “He has really good point guard qualities. He’s an elite ball defender. He’s a leader on the floor with more than just his vocal ability. … He cares about his teammates. He plays hard for them. He picks them up. He has genuine charisma and competitiveness.”

Caporn said Bayles, who has been involved with the Centre’s junior program, will participate in international tournaments this spring.

A scout noted that Bayles is a Pac-12-level point guard.

Bayles took an official recruiting visit to Hawaii two weeks ago, and based his commitment largely on the support for the program.

“I love the culture over there,” Bayles said. “It reminds me of my culture over here. When they were talking about how they have aunties and uncles and stuff like that (supporting the program), I felt it was something I could really relate to. … It’s that family vibe, man.”

Bayles’ first name means “Elegant” in Birri Gubba, one of the indigenous languages in Australia.