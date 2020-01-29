Mild earthquake rattles southeastern Big Island

An earthquake with a preliminary 3.7 magnitude struck the southeast region of the Big Island this afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 9 miles southeast of Leilani Estates, the site of the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption, and about 26 miles south-southeast of Hilo.

It struck at about 12:23 p.m. at a depth of less than half a mile, according to the USGS.

The quake was too mild to create a tsunami, however dozens of people within about 30 miles of the epicenter reported feeling shaking from the quake, according to the USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey.