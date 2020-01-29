24 Big Island officers either fired or suspended in 2019

There were 12 police officers fired and 12 others suspended in 2019 on Hawaii island, according to a recent report by the Hawaii Police Department.

The department listed the 24 cases in an annual report to the state Legislature. Five of the discharged officers had made some inappropriate contact with others: three had assaulted their respective spouses, one had assaulted a member of the public and another had made “unwanted physical contacted” with an underage girl.

One officer failed to report discharging his firearm, while another used a “non-department issued” firearm while on duty.

The longest suspensions were 21 days, which were given to two officers — one for mistreating a person in custody and another for striking an adult male.

The department reported 15 disciplinary actions of officers in 2018, eight of which were discharges.

Annual Misconduct Report 2019 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd