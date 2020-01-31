Calls for investigation after FAA whistleblower says bosses blocked him from inspecting Hawaii helicopters before fatal crash

U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono called for an investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration following a “troubling report” that details complaints alleging the agency ignored serious concerns raised about the safety of tour helicopters in Hawaii.

“For the past year, we have raised concerns that the FAA has ignored warnings about the safety of aircraft operations. This report exposed troubling new accounts about how the FAA failed to take action on warnings about the safety of helicopters in Hawaii – warnings that could have saved lives,” Schatz said in a statement today. “With more than a dozen helicopter accidents in Hawaii over the last five years, it is clear that we need answers from the FAA and stronger protections to keep people safe.”

CBS News reported an FAA whistleblower claimed his bosses prevented him from conducting aircraft inspections at Safari Helicopters in Kauai prior to a December 2019 crash that killed seven people onboard.

Joseph Monfort, an FAA employee since 2009, told Senate investigators that his FAA bosses twice denied him travel authorizations to visit the helicopter company, “making it next to impossible to perform adequate oversight.”

On Dec. 26, an Airbus AS350 B2 helicopter operated by Safari crashed into a cliff face in Kokee, killing the pilot and six passengers.

Another copter crash involving a Robinson R44 sightseeing helicopter operated by Novictor Helicopters crashed in Kailua on Apr. 29, killing the pilot and two passengers onboard.

CBS News reported the whistleblower claims “the FAA did not provide adequate oversight that could have prevented the accident.”

In a statement, Hirono said, “In the past year, Hawaii has experienced two tragic accidents involving air tour operators. Safety is a key mission of the FAA, and the whistleblower allegations that the Honolulu Flight Standards District Office knowingly failed to meet this mission deserve immediate action and a thorough investigation.”

Schatz and Hirono sent a letter today to Inspector General Calvin Scovel III of the U.S. Department of Transportation, requesting an investigation into FAA’s alleged lack of oversight of the safety of tour helicopters in Hawaii.

“The recent air tour tragedies that have occurred in Hawaii have shaken public confidence and raised concerns with the safety of the air tour industry. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation has released details of an investigation into helicopter safety which highlights flaws in internal FAA safety culture. The report includes a whistleblower complaints alleging that the FAA directly disregarded serious concerns about the safety of helicopter air tours in Hawaii,” Schatz and Hirono said in the letter.

“We request that you launch an investigation into the specific oversight lapses raised by the whistleblowers as it relates to helicopter operations in the State of Hawaii, as well as policies and procedures within the Office of Aviation Safety, the Western-Pacific Region, and the Hawaii Flight Standards District Offices that may result in increased risk to operators, passengers, and the general public,” they said.