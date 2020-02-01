Maui man accused of stealing $70,000 in watches from retailer charged with robbery, attempted murder

A 44-year-old man has been charged with injuring an employee during a robbery of a luxury watch store and attacking a man with a knife in separate incidents this week on Maui.

Phillip Schorvitz, 44, of Lahiana was charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, three counts of assault, and criminal property damage. His bail was set at $1.25 million.

Maui police and court documents said Schorvitz entered Tourneau at The Shops at Wailea about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday and fled with about $70,000 in watches. While fleeing, he knocked an employee to ground, causing the woman to sustain an injury to the back of her head. Police said the employee was treated at Maui Memorial Medical Center and was expected to recover.

About half an hour later, Schorvitz went to the manager’s office at a Kihei condominium and confronted the manager, spraying him with pepper spray, police said. The manager followed Schorvitz outside where Schorvitz allegedly attacked him with a knife.

The manager sustained life threatening injuries and was treated at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Court documents said Schorvitz also attacked another woman on the same day, breaking her rear windshield and injuring her.

Schorvitz was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.