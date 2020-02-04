Coast Guard rescues mariner from boat grounded at Hilo Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard and Hilo Fire Department rescued a mariner from a motorized sailboat that was grounded Monday evening near Ale Alea Point at Hilo Bay, and are currently assessing the area for enviornmental impacts.

At 5:33 p.m. Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Hilo Fire Department of the 63-foot, grounded boat — named Midway Island — on the rocks northwest of Hilo Harbor with a mariner aboard.

Hilo Fire Department hoisted the mariner to safety with its air crew. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard early this morning launched an HC-130 Hercules aircraft and crew with a pollution responder on board to conduct an aerial assessment of the surrounding area for pollution threats. Another responder from the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Team Hawaii is conducting a surface assessment with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

“At this time, the vessel has not discharged any pollutants into the environment,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The vessel held a maximum potential fuel load of 1,800 gallons of diesel, along with two marine batteries.

The Coast Guard and state and local officials, will continue to oversee assessment and mitigation efforts. So far, there have been no reports of impacted wildlife.

The weather on scene includes 3-foot seas and 10 mph winds.