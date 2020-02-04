Group seeks support for EV license plate featuring Hokule‘a

The Polynesian Voyaging Society wants to sell a commemorative, electric vehicle license plate featuring the Hokule‘a, but will need to pass a bill in the state Legislature in order to do so.

Senate Bill 2103 asks for the special license plates to be issued to any registered owner of an EV who is a Hawaii state resident, upon completed application and payment of required fees. Sales of the EV license plates would be used as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“While reflecting our core value to malama honua, to care for our Island Earth, the sale of these special license plates would also serve as a fundraising mechanism for Polynesian Voyaging Society,” said PVS in an email to its supporters. “It is very similar to the Volcanoes National Park plates that you see on cars around Hawaii. With close to 10,000 electric vehicles in Hawaii, this can be an important revenue stream for PVS. Please consider submitting testimony.”

The proposed licensed plate offers an image of the Hokule‘a, the famous, double-hulled voyaging canoe, voyaging out to sea from Kualoa, or Hakipu‘u, which the Society said is sacred to deep sea Polynesian voyagers of past and present. The Hokule‘a was first launched from the area on March 8, 1975, symbolizing a renaissance of Polynesian voyaging traditions, Hawaiian culture and language.

The State Senate Committee on Transportation is holding a hearing on the bill at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room 225.