Hawaii group sends thousands of masks, protective clothing to China to aid in coronavirus outbreak

A Chinese group in Hawaii has sent thousands of masks and protective clothing to China to help contain the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread across the globe.

The Hawaii Fujian Business Association, located in Honolulu, purchased 100,000 masks and 2,500 pieces of protective clothing to be sent to Fuzhou.

Honolulu and Fuzhou recently signed a letter of intent to become Friendship Cities, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office said today, and the Hawaii Fujian Business Association wanted to promote this by showing support to the Chinese people.

“I think it’s important to support the people of China during these difficult times, and I feel great pride that our Fujian Business Association and members of the Chinese community here in Honolulu have stepped up and taken this action,” said Caldwell said in a news release. “We stand behind the people of Fuzhou as our Friendship City to assist them, and I want to thank the members of the Hawaii Fujian Business Association for taking the lead in this effort.”