Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 15, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Oahu Transit Services’ phone, online system offline again

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:07 a.m.

Transportation

The city’s Oahu Transit Services’ phone and onlice services are down for the second time this week.

The City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services said in a statement released just before 7 a.m. today that OTS’ “phone and online services are currently unavailable” and that the agency is “working on fixing the system, and investigating the cause.”

No further information was given.

On Monday, the phone and online system for TheBus and TheHandi-Van was down for about seven hours starting in mid-afternoon.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide