Oahu Transit Services’ phone, online system offline again

The city’s Oahu Transit Services’ phone and onlice services are down for the second time this week.

The City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services said in a statement released just before 7 a.m. today that OTS’ “phone and online services are currently unavailable” and that the agency is “working on fixing the system, and investigating the cause.”

No further information was given.

On Monday, the phone and online system for TheBus and TheHandi-Van was down for about seven hours starting in mid-afternoon.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.