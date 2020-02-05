Interchange project to close parts of H-1 in Kapolei

Parts of the H-1 freeway in Kapolei will be closed, starting Sunday, for the Kapolei Interchange, Phase 2 project, according to state transportation officials.

The nightly closures are necessary for sign installations, and will last through mid-February.

Starting next Wednesday, parts of Farrington Highway will be closed a few days in both directions for bridge reinforcement work.

Closures and detours are as follows:

SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

>> 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Wednesday morning: H-1 freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass for sign installations.

Detour: Westbound motorists will be detoured to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 freeway. A detour map is available.

>> 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night through Wednesday morning: H-1 freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and the Makakilo Drive overpass for sign installations. When work is finished at 4 a.m., the closure between Exit 2 and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass will still be in place until 5 a.m.

Detour: Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kualakai Parkway via the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and may continue on Farrington Highway, Wakea Street and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 freeway. A detour map is available.

FEB. 12-15

>> 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 12, through Friday morning, Feb. 14: H-1 freeway will be closed in the eastbound direction between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp for sign installations.

Detour: Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard and Wakea Street to return to the eastbound H-1 freeway. A detour map is available.

>> 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., Feb. 13 through Feb. 15 daily: Farrington Highway will be closed in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard to install reinforcements on the Farrington Highway Bridge.

Detour: Westbound motorists traveling from Kapolei will be directed to the new Wakea Street overpass and get back onto Farrington Highway near Wet N Wild. Eastbound motorists traveling from Kalaeloa Boulevard may continue to Kapolei Parkway, to Kamokila Boulevard and to Wakea Street to get back onto the eastbound H-1 freeway. A detour map is available.

HDOT said roadwork for the Kapolei Interchange project will continue through March, with additional full closures scheduled as needed. All roadwork is weather permitting.

Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures and detours, and special duty police will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.