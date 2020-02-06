Hawaii men’s basketball team falls to UC Santa Barbara

Amadou Sow hit 12 of 13 shots and finished with 30 points to power UC Santa Barbara to a 76-66 basketball victory over Hawaii in the Thunderdome on the UCSB campus.

The Rainbow Warriors had trailed by as many 12 in the first half when they took their first lead, at 54-53, on Justin Hemsley’s 3-pointer with 9:26 to play.

But the Gauchos then went on a 15-2 run to regain control. The ‘Bows did not hit a field goal during the stretch.

Hemsley, who had 13 points, was the ‘Bows’ only double-digit scorer. Eddie Stansberry, who was named the Big West’s Player of the Week on Monday, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting. Stansberry scored only three points in the first half. His next two baskets were in the final 5:02 when the Gauchos were nursing a comfortable lead.

Max Heidegger contributed 13 points and Roosevelt Idehen, Sow’s backup, added 11 for the Gauchos.

The ‘Bows’ first loss in five games dropped them to 14-7 overall and 5-2 in the Big West. They play Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Gauchos are 15-8 and 4-4.