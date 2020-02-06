Hawaii men’s volleyball team dispatches Queens

The No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team looked to its reserves to power past Queens tonight, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,545 was on hand to see UH (10-0) keep most of its starters on the sidelines in its first official home match in 26 days. They instead cheered on a deep cast of characters who hit .434 to the Royals’ .025.

The result was never in doubt after it was 13-10 in Set 1 and UH’s reserves scored 12 straight points to take the set from Queens (4-5).

Max Rosenfeld led the Rainbow Warriors with nine kills on 11 swings (.818). Freshman Chaz Galloway added seven kills, as did Dimitrios Mouchlias. Jakob Thelle set most of the match and had 24 assists and six digs.

UH next takes on No. 14 Concordia Irvine at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles lost to UC Irvine in four sets in today’s first match of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational.