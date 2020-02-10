Big Isle motorcycle crash victim identified as Kohala man, 31

Hawaii island police have identified a 31-year-old North Kohala man who died after his motorcycle collided into a pickup truck early this morning as Ira Michael De Mattos.

Police said at about 12:26 a.m. today, officers determined that a red 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle heading north on Queen Kaahumanu Highway had passed a vehicle near the 79-mile marker at a high rate of speed in the opposite shoulder of the roadway.

In passing, the motorcycle — which had its headlight off — sideswiped a gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading southbound.

Mattos was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

The Chevrolet pickup was driven by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man. He and his two female passengers were not injured in the collision.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646 ext. 229.

Hawaii island police said this is the fourth traffic fatality on othe Big Isle this year compared to two at the same time last year.