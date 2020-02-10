Coast Guard suspends search for Swedish visitor, 20, in waters off Waimea Bay

The Coast Guard suspended their search late Sunday for a missing 20-year-old visitor from Sweden who was swept into the ocean Friday night at Waimea Bay.

The search for Hanna Wanerskog was transferred to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters will continue their search today.

In a statement, Lt. Cmdr. Brock Blaisdell of the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, said, “This incident is tragic and unfortunate. The decision to suspend an active search is always a difficult one.”

“It is a decision based on survivability factors and time always works against us. Our deepest condolences go out to the Wänerskog family and Hanna’s friends.”

The Coast Guard scoured 485 square miles off of Waimea Bay since their began their search Friday night.

A wave swept Wanerskog and two others into the ocean. Two made it back to shore but Wanerskog did not. She was last seen treading water at about 6:35 p.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard deployed its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, HC-130 Hercules plane and cutters William Hart and Ahi.

The U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, Hawaii island rescue helicopter, Hawaii police helicopter and ocean safety crews also assisted.

Wanerskog had come to Hawaii as an intern for a nonprofit called Surfing the Nations.