Gordon Biersch gives last call at Aloha Tower

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant at Aloha Tower Marketplace abruptly closed over the weekend after 26 years.

“We appreciate our raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Honolulu. It is never an easy decision to lose a location,” said Josh Kern, chief experience officer of CraftWorks Holdings which operates Gordon Biersch restaurants as well as other brewery restaurants and entertainment venues across the country.

The waterfront restaurant officially closed Sunday. Gordon Biersch thanked customers for their patronage via social media and email notifications.

In a statement today, Kern said they made a decision to close the restaurant in Honolulu because the business was losing money due to a lack of customers.

The company is not looking to relocate to another site in Hawaii at this time.