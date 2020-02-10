‘Magnum P.I.’ filming to close section of Kaukonahua Road

A small section at the top of Kaukonahua Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the filming of a segment of the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” according to city officials.

The closure is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days, with the intention of avoiding morning and afternoon peak travel times.

City officials said the area will be closed for safety reasons as the production films stunt driving sequences. Honolulu police officers will be on-site to ensure the public’s safety.

Today, a small scene is also being filmed at Wahiawa Elementary School that involves special effects, and nearby residents may hear sounds resembling gunshots. The special effect is of a bus window breaking, city officials said, but the sound may be misleading.

Message boards will be placed along Glen Avenue to notify the public of the activity taking place between noon and 7 p.m. today.

Besides “Magnum P.I.,” the city said two Netflix projects are also filming in the islands, along with a feature film called “Next Goal Wins” by Oscar award-winning director Taika Waititi.