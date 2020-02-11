Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A story on gender equity in surfing competitions on Page A1 Sunday inaccurately said Jodi Wilmott did not respond to questions before press time. The story should have included the following: Wilmott said that female competition “was mandated” alongside men’s competition in professional surfing about two decades ago. But over time, she noted, “Some of the effects included a downgrading of events so that existing sponsorship funds could accommodate both divisions within existing budgets.” In addition, when it comes to competition days allotted per event, “Hawaii has the most restrictive time requirements of just about anywhere in the world,” Wilmott said, noting that adding a fifth day to the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing events at Haleiwa and Sunset beach parks “would go a long way to helping establish balance.”

>> All but $11,485 of the funds Keith Amemiya raised, and all but $3,730 of the funds Kym Pine raised, came in contributions of more than $100. Information in a story on Page A1 Saturday was inaccurate.