Police search for missing Oregon woman last seen in Hilo

Police are searching for an Oregon woman who has been reported missing in Hilo.
Megan May Funderburk, 24, was last seen near Wainaku Scenic Point on Sunday.
She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 117 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair. She has a tattoo of the Star of David on her chest and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved cut-off top and colored pants.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
