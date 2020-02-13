McCully moped thief brandishes gun when owner confronts him, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to steal another man’s moped at gunpoint in McCully Wednesday.

Police said the victim, 30, saw the suspect try to steal his moped at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. When the victim confronted him, the perpetrator allegedly brandished a firearm.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene without the moped.

There were no injuries reported.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on Ahe Street in Palolo on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

He was released pending further investigation.